MahaMetro mulling 'Neo' system for smaller cities: Official

MahaMetro is investigating the feasibility of implementing the Metro Neo system in cities with populations of up to 20 lakh, with Nashik being the frontrunner, its Managing Director Brijesh Dixit said.

The Centre and the state government both see this as a positive development, Dixit said at the MahaMetro's foundation day celebrations here on Saturday.

"We have full faith that we will be successful in this task as well," he said.

The 'Metro Neo' is a trolley bus system equipped with overhead electric traction and rubber tyres that can be upgraded to a light metro system.

Second phase of Nagpur Metro rail to be completed in 5 years

Dixit stated that the second phase of Nagpur Metro rail will be completed in five years, with construction set to begin in April.

The 44.5-kilometre second phase comprises a 19-km stretch till Butibori, a 7-km stretch from Lokmanya Nagar to Hingna, a 13-km route from Automotive Chowk to Kanhan and 5.5 km stretch from Prajapti Nagar to Kapsi, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2022 inaugurated the first phase of the Nagpur Metro rail project here and travelled in the train with students. He had also laid the foundation stone of phase-II of the Metro project.

There are 36 stations under phase-I of the project, which covers a distance of 40 km. This project has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 8,650 crore, officials said.

Phase-II of the project will be developed at more than Rs 6,700 crore. It will have 32 stations, they had said.

(with PTI inputs)

