Mahad Municipal Council Election Clash Case: Shiv Sena Minister Bharat Gogawale's Son Vikas Gogawale Surrenders After Bombay HC Rap

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government informed the Bombay High Court Friday that Vikas Gogawale, son of Shiv Sena Minister Bharat Gogawale, has surrendered before the police in connection with the clash that broke out during the Mahad Municipal Council elections in Raigad district.

Vikas surrendered day after the high court rapped the government for failing to arrest the accused in the case. The court had also questioned whether the rule of law prevailed in the state.

During the hearing on Friday, Advocate General Milind Sathe told Justice Madhav Jamdar that all the accused in the case including Vikas Gogawale and his cousin Mahesh Gogawale have surrendered before the Mahad police this morning.

The court accepted the statement.

The case arises from violent clashes that erupted on December 2, 2025, during polling for the Mahad Municipal Council elections in Raigad district, when prohibitory orders were in force. Supporters of the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) clashed, leading to the registration of cross-FIRs.

The court was hearing the pre-arrest bail plea of Shreeyansh Jagtap, son of former MLA Manik Jagtap and a leader of the NCP.

In an earlier hearing, the court had noted that the offence was “serious” and hence it was not inclined to grant anticipatory bail to Shreeyansh Jagtap.

Considering the court was not inclined to grant relief, Jagtap withdrew his pre-arrest bail plea on Friday. The court allowed to withdraw the plea.

After passing the order allowing to withdraw the plea, justice Jamdar remarked that the issue involved the two deputy chief ministers (Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar) of Maharashtra. “Now the police will have to arrest him (Shreeyansh Jagtap) also. Only difference is that he is the son of a former minister,” Justice Jamdar said.

One FIR named Vikas, his cousin Mahesh Nivruti (nephew of the minister), and their supporters. The rival FIR names Shreyansh Jagtap, a leader of the NCP’s Ajit Pawar faction and son of former MLA Manik Jagtap, along with members of his group.

In December 2025, the High Court rejected anticipatory bail applications filed by Vikas and Mahesh. Despite the dismissal, neither surrendered nor were arrested, with the police claiming the accused were untraceable.

Shreeyansh Jagtap was granted interim protection from arrest in December. Both Vikas and Mahesh Gogawale then filed applications opposing Jagtap’s pre-arrest bail plea.

