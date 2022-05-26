e-Paper Get App

Congress-NCP, not BJP our real enemy: Shiv Sena leader Vikas Gogawale

ANIUpdated:Thursday, May 26, 2022, 11:56 AM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena |

Raigad: Shiv Sena (youth wing) leader Vikas Gogawale on Thursday said that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress party are the real enemies of the Shiv Sena and not the BJP.

Gogawale said that the BJP has a low vote share in the region.

"We're expanding our party here. BJP has a low vote share in Mahad Taluka. NCP and Congress party are our real enemies here as they take credit for the works done by Shiv Sena workers," said Gogawale.

He further added that efforts were being made to mar the alliance.

"Four former Congress corporators and a Shiv Sena corporator joined NCP last month in the presence of NCP state president Jayant Patil here. We're trying to save our alliance but they are working to spoil it," he concluded.

article-image

