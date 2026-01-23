'Is The CM So Helpless?': Bombay HC Questions State As Minister’s Son Evades Arrest In Mahad Poll Violence Case

Bombay High Court questions the Maharashtra government over the failure to arrest a minister’s son accused in the Mahad municipal election violence case | PTI

Mumbai, Jan 22: In a stinging indictment of the state machinery, the Bombay High Court on Thursday questioned whether Maharashtra’s Chief Minister was “so helpless” that he could not even speak out against his own minister, whose son has remained absconding in a case arising from a violent political clash during the Mahad Municipal Council elections in Raigad district.

Minister’s son named accused

Vikas Gogawale, son of Shiv Sena MLA and state Cabinet Minister Bharat Gogawale, has been named as an accused in one of the FIRs registered in December 2025.

Vikas recently filed an intervention application in a pre-arrest bail plea moved by Shreyansh Jagtap, a leader of the NCP’s Ajit Pawar faction.

During the hearing, Jagtap’s counsel pointed out that Gogawale himself had failed to surrender despite the High Court having rejected his anticipatory bail plea in December.

Court’s sharp observations

Justice Madhav Jamdar questioned whether the rule of law prevailed in the state.

“Is the state’s Chief Minister so helpless that he does not say anything against even one minister? Ministers’ children commit crimes and roam freely. They stay in touch with their parents but the police cannot find them?” Justice Jamdar asked.

Assurance by Advocate General

Following the court’s strong observations, Advocate General Milind Sathe informed the court that Minister Bharat Gogawale would speak to his son and ensure that he surrenders to the police on Friday.

Accepting the assurance, the court posted the matter for further hearing on Friday and said, “Ask him (Vikas) to surrender before the hearing tomorrow.”

Warning to police

The bench also warned that it would be constrained to pass orders if the police failed to apprehend the accused. “There might be pressure on you (police), not on the court,” Justice Jamdar remarked.

Background of the case

The case stems from an incident on December 2, 2025, when polling for the Mahad Municipal Council was underway and prohibitory orders were in force. Clashes broke out between supporters of the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), leading to the registration of cross-FIRs.

One FIR names Vikas Gogawale, his cousin Mahesh Gogawale and their supporters. The rival FIR names Shreyansh Jagtap, son of former MLA Manik Jagtap, along with members of his group.

Accused still at large

In December, the High Court had rejected anticipatory bail pleas filed by Vikas Gogawale and Mahesh Nivruti Gogawale, the minister’s nephew. Despite this, neither surrendered nor were they arrested, with the police claiming they were not traceable.

During the hearing, Jagtap’s counsel Saurabh Ghag pointed out that Vikas Gogawale’s intervention application had been notarised in Navi Mumbai, indicating his accessibility, and submitted that the police had failed to act due to the accused’s political influence.

Court notes possible favouritism

Agreeing, the court observed: “Thus, prima facie there is substance in the contention of Mr Ghag, learned counsel appearing for the applicant, that police are favouring these applicants as they are very close relatives of Mr Bharat Gogawale, Cabinet Minister of the State of Maharashtra.”

In its January 17 order, the High Court further noted: “Nephew and other close relatives are accused in a very serious case… Anticipatory bail applications filed by them have been dismissed on 23rd December, 2025, and till date the accused have not been arrested and they are absconding.”

