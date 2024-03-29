 Maha Vikas Aghadi Offered 5 Seats To Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi: Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut
Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, March 29, 2024, 10:21 PM IST
Shiv Sena (UBT faction) leader Sanjay Raut | File

Reacting to Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar's allegations that Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut of “stabbing” it in the back amid seat sharing talks with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the MP said that the talks are going on with all the three parties of the MVA.

“There is no point in criticising me on the seat sharing issue. Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Nana Patole wanted VBA to be a part of the MVA alliance. We offered five seats. We were ready to leave Akola and Ramtek Lok Sabha seats for them. Congress had also put forth a good offer for him.”

Raut also appealed to Ambedkar not to do anything that directly or indirectly helping the BJP. “We want no one to help the party who is speaking to change the constituRaut also appealed to Ambedkar not to do anything that directly or indirectly helping the BJP.tion. We didn't discuss anything about seat sharing at Sharad Pawar's residence. We are of the view that disputed seats should be contested 'friendly'.”

Raut also informed that there will be a joint press conference of MVA alliance on April 3 and all the questions will be answered in that conference.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sushma Andhare also reacted to Ambedkar's allegation. “Initially, we had offered you four seats, later we offered one more seat, but you did not take any initiative from your side. There is no dispute in MVA, some people are misguiding people,” she clarified. 

