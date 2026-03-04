 Maha Vikas Aghadi Nominates NCP-SP Supremo Sharad Pawar As Candidate For Rajya Sabha Polls
MVA nominated NCP-SP's Sharad Pawar as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Earlier in the day, the BJP announced a list of four candidates: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, former Nagpur mayor Maya Chintaman Ivnate, and Ramrao Wadkute, for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi on Wednesday nominated Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) veteran leader Sharad Pawar as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, fielding him for the alliance’s lone seat from Maharashtra.

Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar said that his party had initially claimed the Rajya Sabha seat but will now support Sharad Pawar, abiding by Maha Vikas Aghadi ethics. He added that the high command, led by Mallikarjun Kharge, decided Pawar should be backed for the Maharashtra seat. "Our high command has decided to support Pawar Saheb," Wadettiwar said while speaking to ANI.

He said, "We had claimed the Rajya Sabha seat because our party is a national party. There was a strong demand for it. However, many leaders from the NCP Sharad Pawar faction contacted us and also reached out to Uddhav Thackeray. Among them, Sharad Pawar is the senior-most... We are abiding by the ethics of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Our high command has decided to support Pawar Saheb."

"We've received a call that Mallikarjun Kharge has decided that Pawar Saheb should be supported," Wadettiwar added.

Maha Vikas Aghadi Nominates NCP-SP Supremo Sharad Pawar As Candidate For Rajya Sabha Polls
