Nitish Kumar Likely To Move To Rajya Sabha, BJP May Seek CM Post

JD(U) Hints At Bigger Role For Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant | ANI

Amid the 2026 Rajya Sabha elections, political circles in Bihar are abuzz with speculation of a major leadership reshuffle. Sources indicate that the Bharatiya Janata Party is keen to send Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to the Rajya Sabha, though the final decision rests with the Janata Dal (United) leadership.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

There is growing talk that Nitish Kumar could file his nomination on March 5, with paperwork reportedly completed. If he shifts to national politics, the BJP may stake claim to the Chief Minister’s post in Bihar under a new power-sharing formula within the NDA.

Speculation also surrounds Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, who is believed to be in line for a significant political role. Earlier discussions suggested Nishant might begin his political journey through the Rajya Sabha, but fresh reports indicate he could instead be considered for the post of Deputy Chief Minister in Bihar.

The buzz intensified after JD(U) working president Sanjay Jha arrived in Patna from New Delhi on Wednesday morning. Senior leaders, including Sanjay Jha and Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, recently held detailed discussions in Delhi and met top BJP leaders.

An NDA legislators’ meeting in Patna later today is expected to take a final call on the proposed arrangements.

Nitish Kumar has dominated Bihar politics for nearly two decades, barring a brief stint when Jitan Ram Manjhi served as Chief Minister.