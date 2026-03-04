BJP Nominates Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Vinod Tawde For Rajya Sabha From Maharashtra

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced a list of four candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

The list includes Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, former Nagpur mayor Maya Chintaman Ivnate, and Ramrao Wadkute.

The announcement comes ahead of the biennial elections to seven Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra that are set to fall vacant this year.

The BJP is expected to release another list for the remaining seats.

Earlier, the BJP had declared nine nominees for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from various states. In Bihar, the party nominated National President Nitin Nabin along with Shivesh Kumar. Terash Gowalla and Jogen Mohan have been named as candidates from Assam, while Laxmi Verma will contest from Chhattisgarh. Sanjay Bhatia has been chosen as the nominee from Haryana. In Odisha, the BJP has fielded its state unit chief Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar.