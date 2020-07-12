Maha: Teen girl ends life after fight with brother over phone

Nagpur: A 19-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur in Maharashtra after her brother refused to allow her to use his mobile phone, a police official said on Sunday.
A Hudkeshwar police station official said the deceased had been asking her parents to buy her a mobile phone but the family's poor financial condition was a hindrance.
"Her brother had a phone but he was not allowing her to use it. They had an argument over it on Saturday and she consumed poison and died in a hospital in the evening. An accidental death case has been registered," he informed.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)