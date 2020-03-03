Maha studying AP law for firms supplying bogus seeds: Minister Dadaji Bhuse

The Maharashtra government is mulling a law on the lines of one in Andhra Pradesh in which criminal offences are registered against companies supplying bogus seeds, pesticides and fertilisers, Agriculture Minister Dadaji Bhuse told the Assembly on Monday.

He said a study of the AP law was underway.

Bhuse was responding to supplementaries to the main questionasked by BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and others over adulteratedseeds supplied by Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agriculture University in Parbhani.

He said the information about the university supplying adulterated soyabean-71 breeder seeds to state-run Mahabeej, also called Maharashtra State Seeds Co. Ltd, came to light in January this year, and added a penalty would be recovered.

The seeds were adulterated as a combine harvester was used and the university has been directed not to use this machinery, he told the House.

Fadnavis said laws to check adulteration must be strictly implemented and informed that compensation given earlier in such cases was Rs 1 lakh.

In reply to a question on salt pan land from Vikhroli to Mulund in the metropolis, state Revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat said a high powered committee under the chief secretary was studying a proposal to release such land for low cost housing.

Thorat also agreed to a proposal by BJP's Ameet Satam to have a geological survey of these salt pans by IIT Bombay.