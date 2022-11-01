e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Six workers injured in explosion at Geetai steel plant in Jalna, 3 critical

Maharashtra: Six workers injured in explosion at Geetai steel plant in Jalna, 3 critical

Three of them were in critical condition, officials said.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 01, 2022, 07:41 PM IST
article-image
Maha: Six workers injured in explosion at steel plant in Jalna | Representative photo/ PTI
Follow us on

Jalna: At least six workers were injured after a boiler exploded at a steel rod manufacturing plant in central Maharashtra's Jalna district on Tuesday, police said.

Three of them were in critical condition, officials said.

Read Also
Khargone tanker blast: Skin grafting of six patients done but health conditions still critical
article-image

Blast at Geetai Steel Company

A boiler exploded and hot molten iron fell on workers at Geetai Steel Company located in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area near Jalna, they said.

Four injured workers were admitted to a private hospital here while two were shifted to a hospital in Aurangabad for treatment, said Jalna Superintendent of Police Dr Akshay Shinde.

Victims were working at the furnace when the blast occurred, local sources said. 

The injured workers were identified as Vivek Kumar Rajbhar (28), a resident Ballia, UP; Ajinkya Balasaheb Kakde (21) from Jalna, Maheshwari Pande (30) from Gopalganj in Bihar, Santosh Mewalal (38) from Mirzapur, Bihar; Parvindra Singasan (21) from Pachkhora in Uttar Pradesh and Ajya Kumar from Ballia in UP.

The process of registration of a police case for alleged negligence in connection with the accident was underway, officials said, adding that probe was on. 

Read Also
KHARGONE FUEL TANKER BLAST: Four more die from burns, death toll now rises to 11
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Seat belt rule: Mumbai Traffic Police provides breather of ten more days to passengers

Seat belt rule: Mumbai Traffic Police provides breather of ten more days to passengers

Mumbai updates: Maha govt to bring white paper on mega projects going to other states

Mumbai updates: Maha govt to bring white paper on mega projects going to other states

With rare avifauna like Lesser Cuckoo and Brown Wood Owl, the fifth Karnala Bird Count sees 109...

With rare avifauna like Lesser Cuckoo and Brown Wood Owl, the fifth Karnala Bird Count sees 109...

Drug cartel busted in Mumbai, NCB arrests 4 and seizes 1.4 kg mephedrone worth Rs 60 lakh

Drug cartel busted in Mumbai, NCB arrests 4 and seizes 1.4 kg mephedrone worth Rs 60 lakh

Maharashtra: Shinde-Fadnavis govt to release White Paper on status of industrial projects during MVA...

Maharashtra: Shinde-Fadnavis govt to release White Paper on status of industrial projects during MVA...