Khargone tanker blast: Skin grafting of six patients done but health conditions still critical

Representative Image |

Khargone/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The toll from the fuel tanker blast in Khargone increased for the third consecutive day on Monday as a 30-year-old woman succumbed to her burn injuries.

With this, the total number of deaths in the incident reached 12 including 10 deaths reported in the past two days.

As many as 17 people were shifted to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital after the incident on October 26.

“30-year-old Surma Bai succumbed to her burns during treatment,” Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur said. He said that six of the 17 patients died on Saturday, four succumbed to their injuries on Sunday, and 26-year-old Meera Bai with 100 per cent burns died during treatment on October 27.

Meanwhile, in-charge of the Burn Unit Dr Sachin Verma said that there are six patients getting treatment in the hospital and they all are under observation.

“We have performed skin grafting on these six patients. Results would be seen after a few days when their body responds to treatment,” Dr Verma said adding, “If everything goes well, the burns of these patients would be decreased by 10 per cent. We will perform another grafting after 20 days if required.”

The surgeon also added that the patients have deep burn wounds and not the usual one due to which it would take time to recover.

Meanwhile, Khargone district collector Kumar Purushottam said six patients are undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Khargone.

Meanwhile, the last rites of the deceased who died on Sunday were performed at their native village - Anjangaon on Monday.