Maha reports 2,628 corona cases on Friday

Maharashtra continues to report more than 2,000 cases for the third straight day, with the state reporting as many as 2,628 new infections and 40 deaths on Friday, pushing its tally of positive cases to 20,38,630 and 51,225 fatalities till now. Moreover, the positivity rate has dropped to 13.7 per cent with only 33,396 active cases in the state.

Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 415 new cases and four COVID-19 deaths, increasing the total positive cases to 3,11,012 and 11,382 deaths till now.

The doubling rate has reduced to 550 days from 566 days which was just a day before, while the weekly growth rate has dropped to 0.12 per cent.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner said the cases in the city are under control due to which the doubling rate has also increased to 435 from 365 which was until January 1. “We are getting all positive signs of cases being controlled as most of them are following COVID norms properly except few of them. Moreover people are now also coming forward for taking covid-19 vaccines compared to what it was on day 1,” he said.

“Even though we are in a better situation than what we were in May and September, strict mask- ing and social distancing needs to be continued. Whatever we could achieve so far is because of the relentless efforts of our civic staff. We now want to focus on vaccination and ensure that we scale up our vaccine centres for a smooth implementation,” Kakani added.