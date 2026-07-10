Maha Mumbai Metro Sets New Ridership Record With 3.65 Lakh Journeys On July 9

Mumbai Metro | Representational/ File Photo

Maha Mumbai Metro recorded its highest-ever single-day ridership on July 9, with 3,65,845 passenger journeys, as heavy monsoon showers prompted more commuters to opt for the city's metro network over road transport.

Latest figure surpasses previous record set in June

The latest milestone surpasses the operator's previous record of 3,58,115 passenger journeys registered on June 23, and comes just weeks after another high of 3,57,895 passenger journeys on June 19.

The July 9 figures mark the third time during the current monsoon season that Maha Mumbai Metro has broken its own single-day ridership record, reflecting the growing reliance on the metro system during periods of intense rainfall and traffic congestion.

Reliable metro services attract commuters amid waterlogging and traffic issues

The achievement comes amid recurring monsoon disruptions on Mumbai's roads, with waterlogging and slow-moving traffic affecting surface transport on several occasions. In contrast, metro services have largely remained operational, providing commuters with a reliable alternative during adverse weather conditions.

Maha Mumbai Metro, which operates several elevated metro corridors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, credited commuters for the record-breaking ridership and thanked Mumbaikars for choosing the metro as their preferred mode of travel.

The steady rise in passenger numbers also highlights the increasing acceptance of the expanding metro network, which now connects several residential and commercial hubs across Mumbai and its suburbs. With additional metro corridors expected to become operational in the coming years, officials anticipate further growth in ridership as more commuters shift from road-based transport to rail.

The latest record reinforces the metro's role as a dependable mode of public transport, particularly during the monsoon, when road travel is often impacted by heavy rainfall and congestion.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/