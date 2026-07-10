Thane Hospital Assault: Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre Sent To Police Custody Till July 13 By Kalyan Court

Thane: Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, arrested for allegedly assaulting doctors and hospital staff at Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli, has been sent to police custody until July 13 by the Kalyan Court, according to an ANI report
The court passed the order after Mhatre was produced before it on Friday. A day earlier, the court had rejected a plea seeking permission for the 73-year-old corporator to attend the hearing through video conferencing, despite his lawyers citing health concerns.
The court passed the order after Mhatre was produced before it on Friday. A day earlier, the court had rejected his plea seeking permission to appear through video conferencing, despite his lawyers citing health concerns.
Mhatre was arrested on Wednesday. Soon after his arrest, he was admitted to Thane Civil Hospital as his health reportedly deteriorated. Doctors said he was kept under observation in the ICU due to existing medical conditions, including having only one functioning kidney, elevated blood pressure, and recurring episodes of vomiting.
According to reports, Mhatre was produced before the court after being declared medically fit.
The case relates to Monday's incident, when Mhatre, a corporator from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, allegedly entered Shastri Nagar Hospital along with his supporters after a family complained that their newborn was shifted to another hospital due to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) being unavailable.
Videos of the incident that surfaced on social media allegedly showed Mhatre and his aides assaulting two doctors, including a woman doctor, and other hospital staff members. The footage triggered widespread condemnation from the medical fraternity, with doctors' associations demanding strict action against those involved.