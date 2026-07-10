Thane Hospital Assault: Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre Sent To Police Custody Till July 13 By Kalyan Court

Thane: Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, arrested for allegedly assaulting doctors and hospital staff at Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli, has been sent to police custody until July 13 by the Kalyan Court, according to an ANI report

The court passed the order after Mhatre was produced before it on Friday. A day earlier, the court had rejected a plea seeking permission for the 73-year-old corporator to attend the hearing through video conferencing, despite his lawyers citing health concerns.

#UPDATE | Shiv Sena Corporater Ramesh Mhatre sent to Police custody till 13th July by Kalyan Court in connection with the case involving the assault on doctors and nurses at Dombivli's Shastri Nagar Hospital. https://t.co/3gm8q55yxE — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2026

The court passed the order after Mhatre was produced before it on Friday. A day earlier, the court had rejected his plea seeking permission to appear through video conferencing, despite his lawyers citing health concerns.

VIDEO | Kalyan, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, accused of assaulting doctors produced before Kalyan court. pic.twitter.com/TfgkoswX6k — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 10, 2026

Mhatre was arrested on Wednesday. Soon after his arrest, he was admitted to Thane Civil Hospital as his health reportedly deteriorated. Doctors said he was kept under observation in the ICU due to existing medical conditions, including having only one functioning kidney, elevated blood pressure, and recurring episodes of vomiting.

According to reports, Mhatre was produced before the court after being declared medically fit.

The case relates to Monday's incident, when Mhatre, a corporator from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, allegedly entered Shastri Nagar Hospital along with his supporters after a family complained that their newborn was shifted to another hospital due to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) being unavailable.

Videos of the incident that surfaced on social media allegedly showed Mhatre and his aides assaulting two doctors, including a woman doctor, and other hospital staff members. The footage triggered widespread condemnation from the medical fraternity, with doctors' associations demanding strict action against those involved.