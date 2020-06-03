Maha lockdown: 1.21 lakh cases filed, over 23,600 people held

Mumbai: A total of 1,21,230 cases have been filed across Maharashtra under section 188 of the IPC for various offences during the coronavirus-induced lockdown so far, and 23,651 people have been arrested, an official said on Tuesday.

While enforcing the lockdown, there were 258 incidents of assault on policemen and 838 people have been held for that, while 706 people were caught violating quarantine norms and sent back into isolation, he added.

"We handled 99,516 calls at various police control rooms across the state in connection with the virus. Police registered 1,330 cases of illegal transport, seized 77,435 vehicles, and collected fines of Rs 6.22 crore," the official informed.