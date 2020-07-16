Maha HSC result announced on July 16, 2020: Check out district-wise results for Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad and Palghar

The results for the Higher Secondary Certificate (Class 12) exams have been declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Thursday with a 90.66 per cent pass percentage. "A total of 14,13,687 students appeared for the exam, out of which 12,81,712 have passed the exam," the MSBSHE said.

The total pass percentage of the state was recorded at 90.66 per cent, a significant jump of 4.78 per cent compared to last year’s pass percentage of 85.88 per cent. Girls once again outshined boys as 93.88 per cent girls who appeared for exams passed compared to 88.04 per cent boys.

The exams took place in February and April this year, stated MSBSHSE. The results can be viewed, as per MSBSHSE's statement, on these websites -- mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and maharashtraeducation.com.

There are a total of nine divisions in Maharashtra -- Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan.