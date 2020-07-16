Maha HSC result announced on July 16, 2020: Check out district-wise results for Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad and Palghar

The results for the Higher Secondary Certificate (Class 12) exams have been declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Thursday with a 90.66 per cent pass percentage. "A total of 14,13,687 students appeared for the exam, out of which 12,81,712 have passed the exam," the MSBSHE said.
The total pass percentage of the state was recorded at 90.66 per cent, a significant jump of 4.78 per cent compared to last year’s pass percentage of 85.88 per cent. Girls once again outshined boys as 93.88 per cent girls who appeared for exams passed compared to 88.04 per cent boys.
The exams took place in February and April this year, stated MSBSHSE. The results can be viewed, as per MSBSHSE's statement, on these websites -- mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and maharashtraeducation.com.
There are a total of nine divisions in Maharashtra -- Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan.
HSC result 2020 Maharashtra: District-wise result
Konkan division topped among districts with 95.89 per cent. The Aurangabad has the lowest pass percentage with 88.18 per cent. The Pune division with 92.50 per cent bagged the second position, followed by Kolhapur (92.42%), Amaravati (92.09%), Nagpur (91.65%), Latur (89.79%), Mumbai (89.35%) and Nashik (88.87%).
Stream-wise pass percent:
Konkan:
Science - 98.57%
Arts- 90.08%
Commerce - 97.89%
MCVC - 95.29%
Pune:
Science - 97.92%
Arts- 83.13%
Commerce - 92.93%
MCVC - 88.78%
Kolhapur:
Science - 98.51%
Arts- 81.94%
Commerce - 95.35%
MCVC - 90.70%
Amaravati:
Science - 97.81%
Arts- 87.35%
Commerce - 94.94%
MCVC - 83.29%
Nagpur:
Science - 98.08%
Arts- 84.61%
Commerce - 91.70%
MCVC - 87.47%
Latur:
Science - 95.92%
Arts- 82.65%
Commerce - 93.70%
MCVC - 83.28%
Mumbai:
Science - 95.16%
Arts- 80.41%
Commerce - 88.88%
MCVC - 91.76%
Nashik:
Science - 96.82%
Arts- 79.33%
Commerce - 92.97%
MCVC - 80.52%
Aurangabad:
Science - 95.19%
Arts- 80.17%
Commerce - 90.35%
MCVC - 80.13%
Steps to check the results:
Step 1: Visit the official websites maharashtraeducation.com, mahresult.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’
Step 3: Click on the link which reads - 'HSC Examination Result March 2020'
Step 4: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 5: Results will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)