Maha HSC 2020 results announced on July 16, 2020: Latest Updates

Konkan division tops in HSC result
Konkan division topped among districts with 95.89 per cent. The Aurangabad has the lowest pass percentage with 88.18 per cent. The Pune division with 92.50 per cent bagged the second position
Science has highest pass percentage with 96.93%
Science has recorded the highest pass percentage with 96.93 per cent. The pass percentage in Commerce is 91.27 per cent, Arts- 82.63 per cent.
Girls outperform boys
Girls outperform boys with a pass percentage of 93.88% while pass percentage for boys is 88.04%
14,13,687 students appeared for the exam
"A total of 14,13,687 students appeared for the exam, out of which 12,81,712 have passed the exam," the MSBSHE said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)