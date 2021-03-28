Maha govt swings into action to avoid large exodus of unorganised and migrant workers amid fear of shutdown

Mumbai: Once bitten twice shy. After a large exodus of migrant and unorganised workers following the sudden announcement of lockdown last year and the stories of their plight, the Maharashtra Government has already swung into action.

The government has directed the district and civic administration to create awareness about the present Covid-19 situation and the restrictions in the place before making any formal announcement of lockdown.

In order to avoid migrant/unorganised workers rushing to go back to their homes from major cities and Tier II and III cities fearing the fresh lockdown, the state government has asked the Commissioner for Unorganised Labour an IAS officer to open up dialogue with various organisations.

“We are interacting with various organisations to ensure there is no panic and a proper message is sent. This is not a lockdown, but a calibrated restriction on certain activities at certain times of the day. Nevertheless, it is necessary to reach out that segment, which we will do," said a senior officer from the MVA government.

The deputy chairperson of state council Neelam Gorhe has urged the CM Uddhav Thackeray and DCM Ajit Pawar to set up a committee at the divisional level which can coordinate online with organisations of unorganised workers and their owners.

Gorhe told Free Press Journal, “The government needs to appoint an officer at the divisional level for proper coordination with various organizations of unorganised and migrant workers and their employers. They should be properly briefed about the government notification on Covid-19 restrictions and also in advance decision, if any, on imposition of lockdown. They should be convinced not to leave their places of work under fear but continue to remain there.’’ She said the sudden exodus of unorganised and migrant workers will not be proper at a time when there has been a rise in Covid-19 cases.