Maha govt says jeans OK at office, but not T-shirt

Mumbai: After asking employees and officials not to wear T-shirts and jeans at office, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday amended the order by dropping jeans from the prohibition.
Government employees must not wear T-shirts while on official duty, the new order said. By an order on December 8, the government had prohibited wearing of jeans and T-shirts, a fiat that had met with opposition from employees.
