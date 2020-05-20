Maha govt mulls extending status quo in RR rates up to July 31

Mumbai In view of the extension of lockdown up to May 31 amid rising coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra Government is expected to further extend the status quo on Ready Reckoner rates for another two months up to July 31.

The government, after the imposition of lockdown from March 22, had decided not to revise the RR rates from April 1 and later announced the status quo till May 31 whereby RR rates applicable during 2019-20 will be charged. RR rate is the standard value of an immovable property assessed and regulated by the state.

Revenue Department officer told FPJ, "The lockdown has now extended up to May 31 and restrictions are not lifted in red and containment zones though relaxations are introduced in other zones.