Maha govt issues revised guidelines for 'Mission Begin Again', says no permission required to travel within MMR

Days after issuing guidelines for easing lockdown restrictions, Maharashtra government on Thursday issued a new set of revised guidelines. And as per the revised guidelines no permission will be required to travel within MMR area. "The inter-district movements of persons within the area of Municipal Corporations under the MMR (Mumbai Metropolitian Region) shall be allowed without restrictions," the revised guidelines said.

According to the revised guidelines, on odd-even basis: That is shops on one side of the road will open on one day, while shops on the other side on the next day. Municipal Commissioners and Police Commissioner have been asked to work in tandem with the shop owners associations for smooth enforcement of social distancing and traffic management.

In the revised guidelines, Maharashtra government allowed all private offices to operate with up to 10 percent staff, while the remaining staff can continue to work from home. The state government has advised employers to educate its employees about precautions to be taken while travelling so that vulnerable group, especially the elderly, is not infected.