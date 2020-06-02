Nearly 65,000 industries resume operations in Maharashtra

Since the partial opening of the lockdown from April 20, the state-run Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has given permission to 1,00,284 units and nearly 13,63,293 workers have already reported on duty. Of the 1,00,284 units, so far 65,185 have restarted their operations across the state, excluding containment zones.

The state Industries Department expects more industrial units to get online approval to reopen units and resume production following the release of lockdown 5.0 guidelines. Mission Begin Again was issued on Sunday. The government, in three phases, June 3, June 5 and June 8 has proposed to relax the lockdown so that the state economy will start rolling.

The government has launched an exercise to attract investments from China, US, UK, Germany, Taiwan and South Korea post COVID-19 with the implementation of the plug and play policy.

FICCI, in a recent representation, has urged the state government to allow manufacturing in red zones with specific SOPs, including entry and exit of workers in particular, where it impacts supply chains for manufacturing. Further, the industry body had appealed that the government may consider allowing non-essential supply chain activities in the red zone by using the Aarogya Setu app.

Meanwhile, Industries Minister Subhash Desai said the normalcy is being restored with the government’s slew of initiatives. He informed that a pharma park will be set up in Raigad district with all the amenities, including a common effluent plant, common testing centre and employees training centre. He urged the investors to invest there. The proposed investment is estimated at Rs 1,000 crore.

Industry bodies, like CII, FICCI and IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, have called upon the state government to fast track transportation arrangements for the pharmaceutical sector and other industries by resolving issues related to the transport of raw material and goods between states. Further, clearance from ports, like JNPT, should be expedited and the backlog must be cleared by allowing more working hours.