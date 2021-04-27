Maha govt has floated global tender to procure Remdesivir and oxygen, says Rajesh Tope

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has floated a global tender to procure 10 lakh Remdesivir vials, 40,000 oxygen concentrators and 25,000 metric tonnes of oxygen in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday.

Bidders have been given three days to quote their prices for the supply of these items, he told reporters here.

"A global tender has been floated for 10 lakh Remdesivir vials, 40,000 oxygen concentrators, 132 PSA (pressure swing absorption) plants for oxygen, 25,000 MT of liquid medical oxygen and 27 oxygen ISO tanks for storing the life-saving gas as buffer stock for emergency use," he said.