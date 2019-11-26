Maha Game Over? Assembly official says Jayant Patil is NCP whip not Ajit Pawar

The official further told the leading daily that thiugh Ajit Pawar was appointed the NCP whip on October 30, there now record of any communication to the legislature secretariat. But the official, further added that NCP informed the secretariat that Pawar had been sacked and Jayant Patil appointed in his place, and that Patil now has powers for issuing the whip. So for the legislature secretariat, Jayant Patil is NCP’s whip and not Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar was removed as the NCP's legislature unit leader on Saturday, hours after he joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a coup and took oath as the deputy of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday returned as chief minister propped up by Ajit Pawar, who was made his deputy, just hours after the new alliance of Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress reached a consensus that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be their chief ministerial candidate.