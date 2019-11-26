Maha Endgame: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Chief Minister after 4 days

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis resigns. He blamed Shiv Sena for bringing the President rule in the state. His second term as the CM lasted for only 3 days and 8 hours. He was speaking at a press conference in Mumbai.

He claimed that BJP won nearly 70% seats while the Sena won only 40% of them. He said that the Sena started threatening us and negotiating with other parties.

The hunger for power is such that now Shiv Sena leaders are even willing to ally with Sonia Gandhi, he added.

"After this I'll go to Raj Bhavan and tender my resignation. I wish them all the best whoever will form the govt. But that will be a very unstable govt as there is huge difference of opinions,"he said.

Speaking about the Maha Vikas Aghadi led by Shiv Sena, he said, "I doubt that this three-wheeler govt will be stable but BJP will work as an effective opposition and try to raise the voice of people."

The other parties have alleged BJP indulging in horse-trading, answering the question, he said, "We had decided that we will never indulge in horse trading, that we will never try to break away any MLA. Those who said that we indulge in horse trading bought the entire horse stable."