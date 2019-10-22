Maha Election 2019: Two caught carrying EVMs without security guards in Chandrapur, Congress cries foul

On Monday, Chandrapur again ended up with poor show in the polling in the assembly elections. The district also was marred with ballot machine failures. Even an incident came forth where, two people were caught carrying EVM machines which were later found in a private vehicle.

While the district registered an average voting of around 65 percent, out of which Chandrapur city is expected score a meagre 45%. On Monday, even incidents of ballot machine failures across the six constituencies was reported. Even a rumour was doing rounds, where two people were caught carrying the EVM machines in Chandrapur without security guards. These EVMs were later found being carried in a private vehicle.

The incident took place in Durgapur area in Ballarpur constituency. According to news reports, the District Collector said that the machines were reserved. The incident took place in Ballarpur assembly constituency of Chandrapur district, where state's Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar is locked in though battle.