EVM glitches reported, Congress lodges complaint with the Election Commission of India

Mumbai: After the landslide victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha elections, complaints regarding the tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) were raised by the opposition parties. However, the BJP had slammed these claims.

History again repeated itself on Monday, when the EVM machine at polling station number 62, near Doordarshan office in Worli stopped working.

The election commission officers at the polling centre, initially decided to change the polling booth, but the issue was resolved soon after.

A booth level officer informed, the EVM had developed some technical error due to which it had stopped working. Polling was disrupted for half an hour due to the setback.

Similar incidents of EVM malfunctions were reported in different parts of Maharashtra as well. Polling was stopped for more than an hour at a polling station in Ratnagiri’s Dhamangaon village.

At the Kalamban Gavhanwadi village of Ratnagiri, polling was halted for nearly three hours, as EVMs stopped functioning due to technical issues.

The state unit of Congress submitted 187 complaints to the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding the sudden collapse of EVMs.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Congress general secretary and spokesperson informed, “Similar issues took place during the Lok sabha polls, we requested the ECI to bring back ballot papers.”

Sawant also stated, the ECI is liable to give an explanation regarding the sudden collapse of EVMs midway during the polling process.