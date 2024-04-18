Maha DY CM Ajit Pawar Files Nomination From Baramati As Precautionary Measure

File

After his wife, Sunetra Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also filed his nomination as the substitute from the Baramati constituency on Thursday.

Reports suggest that this has been done as a precautionary move. After Sunetra Pawar's nomination is accepted, Ajit Pawar's nomination will be rejected during scrutiny.

The late date for filing of nomination for Baramati is April 19 while the polling is slated for May 7.

#WATCH | Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's wife and NCP candidate from Baramati, Sunetra Pawar files her nomination papers at the Divisional Commissioner's office.



Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, NCP leader Praful Patel and Union Minister Ramdas… pic.twitter.com/ZkeEKFnZeK — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2024

Meanwhile, the MahaYuti partners on Thursday put up a massive show of strength at a rally in Pune at the timing of the filing of nomination by Sunetra from Baramati. The BJP nominee from Pune, Muralidhar Mohol, who was present at the rally, did not file his nomination as the polling for Pune seat is slated for May 13.

It is time for change in Baramati: Shinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his speech claimed it is time for a change in Baramati as people of the constituency have decided that.

"This battle is historic, it is not personal. It is a battle for development and against dynastic politics. The transformation in Baramati is certain," said CM Shinde at the rally. He announced that "Ab Ki Baar Sunetra tai Pawar".

CM Shinde took a swipe at NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar, saying after Prime Minister Narendra Modi left his finger, the latter transformed the country.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that he learned politics by holding the finger of Sharad Pawar. But after leaving Sharad Pawar's finger, PM Modi transformed the country," he said taking a dig at Sharad Pawar.

CM Shinde further said that Ajit Pawar also left his uncle and his finger. The chief minister also expressed confidence that Sunetra Pawar and Ajit Pawar will not rest until Baramati is transformed.

Nobody will be able to stop Sunetra Pawar in Baramati: Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that no one will be able to stop the sister-in-law (Sunetra Pawar is sister-in-law of Supriya Sule) in Baramati. He urged the MahaYuti workers to ramp up outreach to voters.

"Now we just have to go door-to-door in Baramati, reach out to the people and bring them to the polling booths. I believe that the sister-in-law (Sunetra Pawar) will go to Delhi. With your blessings, history will be made and Sunetra Pawar will go to Delhi as an MP," he said.

In his speech, Ajit Pawar asserted that the present election is a fight between PM Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"The party workers should not be complacent but work hard so that PM Modi secures a third term at the Centre," he said.