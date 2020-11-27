Maha Cyber’s TRACE Unit trains over 270 personnel on POCSO Act

In the light of rising cases of sexual abuse against children and child pornography, the Maharashtra Cyber had organised an online training for the police personnel in the state on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, which is a comprehensive law to provide for the protection of children from the offences of sexual assault and pornography. This training was the first of many capacity building measures being undertaken by the proposed Tactical Response Against Cyber Child Exploitation (TRACE) Unit, being set up under Maharashtra Cyber, explained the importance of the Act and its implementation in real-life examples of the trauma experienced by victims and the positive impact child-friendly police procedures on the child. It also discussed various case studies and court judgements related to the POCSO Act in order to make Law Enforcement Officers aware of the various lacunas which might surface during investigation.