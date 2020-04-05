Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray would have to resign if not elected to the legislative council before May 27

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray, who became the chief minister of the state without being a member of either house of the state legislature, now has a new problem knocking on his door.
He will have to get elected to either house before May 27 with the Election Commission postponing the election for the nine seats of the legislative council, whose term ends on April 24. Containment of the virus in Maharashtra is directly related to the political stability of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.
If Thackeray fails to get elected as a legislator (which currently seems unlikely), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may use all its power to rule the state again. After the fall of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, the opposition has claimed that next change of government will be in Maharashtra.
As all the nine seats of the legislative council are elected by the members of legislative assembly, Thackeray was certain of being elected as the MVA has majority in the assembly.
However, the EC, on April 3, issued an order deferring this election due to the pandemic. It is now quite clear that this election may not take place in April. Thackeray's options If Thackeray fails to get elected to the legislative council before May 27, he will have to resign from the CM post.
He can again stake claim to form the government or some other leader can lead the government for time being till Thackeray gets elected as a legislator. Some political experts have suggested the route of getting nominated to the legislative council through the governor quota.
There are two vacancies due to the resignation of two members whose term was scheduled to expire on June 6. It is most unlikely that the governor will approve the nomination of Thackeray for just one and half month.
Earlier, in December 2019 too, he didn't accept such a recommendation of appointment of two leaders from this quota from the state government. Thackeray was sworn in as the CM on November 28, 2019.