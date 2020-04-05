Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray would have to resign if not elected to the legislative council before May 27

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray, who became the chief minister of the state without being a member of either house of the state legislature, now has a new problem knocking on his door.

He will have to get elected to either house before May 27 with the Election Commission postponing the election for the nine seats of the legislative council, whose term ends on April 24. Containment of the virus in Maharashtra is directly related to the political stability of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

If Thackeray fails to get elected as a legislator (which currently seems unlikely), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may use all its power to rule the state again. After the fall of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, the opposition has claimed that next change of government will be in Maharashtra.

As all the nine seats of the legislative council are elected by the members of legislative assembly, Thackeray was certain of being elected as the MVA has majority in the assembly.