Latest coronavirus update: Rajasthan sees 253 positive cases, govt stops releasing Tablighi numbers

Jaipur: Rajasthan witnessed a huge rise in number as 47 new positive cases were reported on Sunday. Of these, 39 are from Jaipur, 2 from Dausa and 1 each from Jhunjhunu, Tonk and Nagaur. It takes the corona positive count to 220. Of the total 33 districts in the state, 21 have now positives.

Three of those who tested positive are evacuees from Iran. Total number of evacuee positives from Iran are 31, two who tested positive were Italians. This takes the number to total cumulative positives in Rajasthan to 253. As per sources, most of these patients are Tablighi’s.

Clear information could not be obtained as the Rajasthan government has discontinued providing information about the number of positives belonging to Jamaatis, as a large number of positives over last few days are Jamaatis and more districts registered positives.

Meanwhile curfew continued in Jaipur, Bhilwara, Tonk, Bharatpur and Jhunjhunu. Heavy police deployment was enforced in districts that are under curfew. The government has intensified its efforts towards door to door screening. Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma said the number of persons tested in Rajasthan is next just to Kerala.

“We have conducted the highest number of tests next to Kerala. 11,136 people were tested and 10,542 have been declared negative, while 412 tests are awaited. No effort is being spared to screen any persons. Those showing ILI symptoms are monitored. The situation is under control,” Sharma said.