Maha: CAG raps state departement for turning blind eye to overloaded vehicles

Mumbai: Amidst raging debate over road safety in the wake of burgeoning accidents, the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG) has expressed strong displeasure over the lack of action taken against 2,68,633 overloaded vehicles (73 per cent) by the state transport department across Maharashtra during the BJP-led government between 2014-15 and 2017-18. Of the 3,67,641 overloaded vehicles detected at border check posts, action was only taken against 99,408 vehicles.

CAG has rapped the state transport department for its lethargy, saying that these vehicles were allowed to ply in contravention to the Motor Vehicle Act, thereby endangering road and public safety.

CAG also found that vehicles take alternative routes because of the absence of weighing mechanisms and mobile check posts at some locations. The government has foregone the revenue of Rs 81 crore due to non-levy of penalty and compounding fees.

"A data centre and IT infrastructure was maintained by Maharashtra Border Check Posts Network Ltd (MBCPNL) for online checking, verification and detection of the overloaded vehicles.