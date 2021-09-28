Maha Cabinet will meet on Deccan Odyssey

Soon, the Maharashtra Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will meet on the Deccan Odyssey, a special luxury train based on the model of Palace on Wheels, to boost tourism on the Maharashtra route of the Indian Railways or an aircraft. This was announced by the CM on Monday at an event observing the World Tourism Day. Thackeray said he has accepted the Tourism Secretary Valsa Nair Singh’s suggestion that a cabinet meeting be held on Deccan Odyssey or in an aircraft to promote state tourism in Maharashtra and project its economic importance. Deccan Odyssey is a venture of the Maharashtra Government and the Ministry of Railways.

The CM called upon the department and MTDC to put in place best facilities and promote the best quality tourism for travellers who can narrate their experience to co-tourists. He said Maharashtra does not have to appoint a special brand ambassador as every tourist can be a brand ambassador and project the state’s tourism sector globally.

Aaditya Thackeray, who holds the tourism department, said, “We reiterate our commitment to work towards making Maharashtra a preferred global destination.” He further stated, “In January this year, we opened the doors to the @mybmc HQ for tourists to experience guided heritage walks in the majestic building that runs as a megacity. Similarly, today we have added two more architectural marvels – the Bombay High Court and the University of Mumbai. These guided heritage walks will be open for visitors on weekends, allowing history buffs, tourists and students to experience the grandeur of these iconic structures and relive the stories from the pages of history. Bookings will be available on @bookmyshow.”

The CM hailed the tourism department’s work saying that during the present coronavirus pandemic it has brought out new tourism policies including caravan policy, agro tourism policy and adventure tourism policy to attract more tourists in the state.

“Unfortunately, no one paid attention to the tourism department before, but now we will focus on the future. The biggest impact of the lockdown has been on the tourism business but even in such a situation it is commendable that you (tourism department) have come up with new schemes, initiatives, and provided employment,” said Thackeray. His message was to preserve and enhance the glory of Maharashtra.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 12:38 AM IST