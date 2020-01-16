Maha Cabinet approves hike in height of BR Ambedkar memorial

Pawar said the state cabinet has approved the rise in the height of the memorial and clarified that there won't be any shortage of funds. ''Although the foundation laying ceremony took place in 2015 during the BJP-led government, memorial work went on slowly.

All approvals from the Central government are in state's possession. The cabinet also asked various state departments to give their clearances in the next eight days so that the memorial of an international standard will be completed by 2022,'' he noted.

Pawar informed that the memorial will house state-of-the-art library and other amenities, including a theatre with 1,000 seats and lecture halls with a capacity of 400 people.

Minister of Social Justice Dhananjay Munde said his department has been bestowed the responsibility of memorial completion in time. He informed that MMRDA will be the nodal agency.

Ordinance for One Ward One Corporator

Maharashtra cabinet has given approval for the promulgation of an ordinance to amend the rules for returning to the one ward, one corporator system from the existing multi-member ward system in municipal corporations and councils, except for the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.

FPJ broke the story today. The state cabinet approved amendments to the rules. The BJP government in 2016 had introduced multi-member ward system, replacing the one ward, one corporator system.