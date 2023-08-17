Maha BJP Chief Bawankule To Tour LS Constituencies To Strengthen Party Base

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule | File photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule will embark on a state-wide tour starting August 20 where he shall visit 28 LS constituencies in the first leg of his tour in his bid to strengthen the party's base.

Bawankule, who completed his year in office on Thursday, reviewed the various missions his team carried out over the past year at a press conference at the state party headquarters. Under the 'Ghar Chalo' campaign of the party 3 crore houses will be contacted during his tour where all the district level team members of the party too will be involved.

Campaign to be tracked through 'Saral' app

Bawankule also said that while the aim of this campaign is to spread the achievements of the Modi government to every household, a similar campaign will be soon devised with messages woven around the achievements of the state government over the past one year. Target of reaching out to 3 crore households will be completed in a month, he added.

"Our aim is to contact at least 30 to 50 thousand new individuals in every Lok Sabha constituency. The campaign will be tracked with the help of 'Saral' mobile application specially developed for the campaign by the party. Achievements of the governments will be taken to the newly contacted members with the help of the app," Bawankule said.

Ajit Pawar fully convinced with PM Modi's leadership

While replying to media queries, Bawankule said that Ajit Pawar decided to join the government because he was fully convinced that only PM Narendra Modi's leadership can take the nation ahead. He also said that the party had decided to celebrate the birthday of DCM Devendra Fadnavis as 'Seva Din' (service day) and engage 50,000 party workers as Rugan Mitra in providing medical assistance to the needy. Around 40 percent of the target has already been achieved and till his next birthday all the Rugna Mitras will be active, he added.

While brushing off the criticism by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Bawankule said, "He knows the real worth of PM Modi. But, is criticizing him in bid to save the part of his own party left with him."

