MAH MBA CET 2020 results to be announced today at 11 am: Here's how to check

The results will be announced on their official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.

The results were earlier suppsed to be declared on March 31 but due to the coronavirus induced lockdown the results had to be postponed just like any other exams.

The exams were held on March 14 and 15 and it is an online test.

These test scores help students take admission in management related courses in institutes bases in Maharashtra.

Here's how to check your results:

1. You need to go to the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. Click on 'MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2020 Results' which you can find in the notifications section

3. Enter your roll number and other login details

4. Save the copy of your results for future reference