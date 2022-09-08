e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMagician BS Reddy to hold charitable shows in Navi Mumbai

Magician BS Reddy to hold charitable shows in Navi Mumbai

Reddy is among the finalists of the popular television show India’s Got Talent and is a well-known magician and illusionist.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, September 08, 2022, 07:47 PM IST
article-image

Self-taught illusionist and well-known Indian magician BS Reddy (42) will hold a number of charitable shows in Navi Mumbai and Mumbai in November this year.

A part of the profit will be shared with Arpan Charitable Trust which works for orphans and old age people.

Reddy is among the finalists of the popular television show India’s Got Talent and is a well-known magician and illusionist.

Reddy will hold a public show across India, including in Vashi and Panvel, starting November 18, 2022.

“These shows will be a complete public show and part of the profit will be given to the charity for Arpan Charitable Trust that works for orphans and old age people,” Reddy's organiser said. He said that many schools have shown their interest to organize separate shows for their students.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: NMMC holds special workshop on International Clean Air Day
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Loud thunder, lightning, heavy rains in city cause waterlogging in various parts

Mumbai updates: Loud thunder, lightning, heavy rains in city cause waterlogging in various parts

Magician BS Reddy to hold charitable shows in Navi Mumbai

Magician BS Reddy to hold charitable shows in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai's MSRTC buses emerge as 'new walking stick' for elderly, gives new lease of life to over 75k...

Mumbai's MSRTC buses emerge as 'new walking stick' for elderly, gives new lease of life to over 75k...

Navi Mumbai: Koparkhairane plot gets Rs 3.25/sq metre lakh bid price in CIDCO auction

Navi Mumbai: Koparkhairane plot gets Rs 3.25/sq metre lakh bid price in CIDCO auction

Mumbai: Youth loses Rs 1.41L to cyber-fraudster offering 'buy one, get one free' iPhone offer

Mumbai: Youth loses Rs 1.41L to cyber-fraudster offering 'buy one, get one free' iPhone offer