Magician BS Reddy to hold charitable shows in Navi Mumbai

Self-taught illusionist and well-known Indian magician BS Reddy (42) will hold a number of charitable shows in Navi Mumbai and Mumbai in November this year.

A part of the profit will be shared with Arpan Charitable Trust which works for orphans and old age people.

Reddy is among the finalists of the popular television show India’s Got Talent and is a well-known magician and illusionist.

Reddy will hold a public show across India, including in Vashi and Panvel, starting November 18, 2022.

“These shows will be a complete public show and part of the profit will be given to the charity for Arpan Charitable Trust that works for orphans and old age people,” Reddy's organiser said. He said that many schools have shown their interest to organize separate shows for their students.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: NMMC holds special workshop on International Clean Air Day