'Ma, I’m Leaving Now...': Badlapur Cabin Crew Member Deepak Pathak’s Final Text Before Ahmedabad–London Air India Crash

Badlapur, Maharashtra: Deepak Balasaheb Pathak, a 34-year-old cabin crew member, was among the 265 people who died when a London-bound Air India flight crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Pathak, who lived with his wife Poonam and his parents in Katrap village, Badlapur, had taken leave just four to five days before the ill-fated flight. Despite being unwell and resting at home, Air India reportedly called him in for emergency duty. He left for work on May 11.

Known for his professionalism and warmth, Deepak had called his mother on Thursday morning, informing her that he was leaving for London from Ahmedabad. “Mom, I’m leaving now,” he said in what would be his final message, sent along with his usual “Good morning” greeting.

“He was on leave, but Air India called him in an emergency, even though he was unwell and resting at his home in Badlapur. If he hadn't gone back to work, he would still be alive. He was scheduled to fly on June 14,” said his cousin, Sachin Khadtare, speaking to The Free Press Journal.

Deepak’s father, Balasaheb Pathak, a former employee at the railway workshop in Matunga, had retired and moved with the family to Badlapur about 15 years ago. Deepak studied at a convent school in Parel and got married four years ago. The couple did not have children.

He was promoted to cabin crew member just six months ago, after more than 11 years of service with Air India.

Following news of the tragedy, his elder and younger sisters, Varsha and Shrutika, rushed to Ahmedabad. One of the sisters provided a DNA sample to help in the identification process.

The tragic crash, which occurred en route from Ahmedabad to London, has shocked the nation and left families in deep grief. Relatives from Deepak’s native village in Niphad Taluka, Nashik, have been arriving to mourn his untimely demise.