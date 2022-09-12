Lumpy skin disease outbreak: BMC teams to inspect cattle sheds in Mumbai | Representative Photo

Taking serious note of the outbreak of lumpy skin disease in cattle of various states, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also adopted precautionary measures. Now, the BMC teams consisting of officers and employees will start visiting various cattle sheds in Mumbai. The team will issue notices to cattle shed owners if the cattle sheds are unclean. Further, the civic body will provide medical treatment to the animals found infected with the diseases, informed civic officials.

Dr Karimpasha Pathan, general manager of Deonar abattoir said, “We received a state government notification on Friday and Deonar abattoir has stopped slaughtering buffaloes in the abattoir.”

Lumpy skin disease is spreading rapidly in Maharashtra.

The inspection visits will be carried out to ensure the disease does not spread in Mumbai. The teams will include officials and employees of the health department, insecticides department and Deonar abattoir at different cattle sheds and stables of Mumbai. The BMC team will also spray pesticides and clean the place and isolate infected cattle for treatment.

Fortunately, no case is detected in Mumbai to date.