'Loyalty Has Almost Completely Disappeared': Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi Reacts To Sena MLC Sachin Ahir's Defection

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi |

Mumbai: Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi on Tuesday, reacting to MLC Sachin Ahir’s recent jump to the Shiv Sena, stated that loyalty has completely disappeared in politics.

Another big jolt came for Shiv Sena UBT as senior leader and Legislative Council member Sachin Ahir joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Azmi reacts to defection

Speaking to reporters, Azmi said, “Nowadays, in politics, there's no telling who will go where. Loyalty has almost completely disappeared. People only look at where they have better opportunities—whether they can become a minister or where they stand to gain more.”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Sachin Ahir joining the Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi says, "Nowadays, in politics, there's no telling who will go where. Loyalty has almost completely disappeared. People only look at where they have better… pic.twitter.com/tmIHsSUDwZ — IANS (@ians_india) June 30, 2026

Referring to the move, he stated that it is a very wrong approach in politics. Moreover, MLC Sachin Ahir, immediately after quitting Shiv Sena UBT, filed his nomination for the post of Deputy Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council as the Shiv Sena’s official candidate.

During the nomination filing, he was accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar.

Operation Tiger gains momentum

Meanwhile, Ahir’s switch is seen as the second phase of the Shinde camp’s reported 'Operation Tiger' strategy aimed at attracting leaders from the Uddhav Thackeray faction, after successfully bringing six sena MPs into the Shinde-led Shiv Sena fold.

Moreover, Ahir’s sudden switch is being seen as a major blow to Shiv Sena UBT, as he was considered politically important in strengthening the party’s position in the state.

Ahir’s political journey

Sachin Ahir's political career traces back to the 1990s, when he first worked as a mill workers' union leader. He later entered politics and was elected as the MLA from Worli for the first time in 1999. He was re-elected twice later. However, he subsequently vacated the seat for Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, who won the constituency in 2014.