Low-lying areas in Thane, Bhiwandi inundated, water enters homes

Thane: Heavy rain caused waterlogging in many low-lying areas of Bhiwandi and Thane on Wednesday morning. As a result, Vrindavan Road in Thane had to be closed for two hours and was reopened later, when the intensity of the rain diminished.

At Gaimukh Naka on Ghodbunder Road, Thane, heavy rain put the brakes on the movement of Volvo buses on the Thane-Borivli route. Services were resumed only when the rain slowed down, informed officials of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC).

Improper cleaning of the nullah in the Shelar gram panchayat area of Bhiwandi rural, led to drainage water accumulation at Nadi Naka, Durga Apartment, Latif Compound and Aatarpada.

Water began entering houses in Nadi Naka in Bhiwandi, with as much as 3-4 feet accumulation in some homes, causing anxiety and inconvenience to the residents.

Munna Gaud from Shelar village said, “This situation happens every year as the nullah is low-lying and has not been properly cleaned, which causes water­logging. No Shelar gram pan­chayat authority is taking the matter seriously.”

Cars, trucks and two-wheelers were seen stuck for over 30 minutes at the Nadi Naka Shelar village, which is connected to the Gujarat highway. But there was no traffic authority to manage the situation.

Vehicles were seen moving with their tyres completely submerged in water. In Thane and Bhiwandi, residents could be seen wading through waterlogged roads following non-stop rain since Tuesday.