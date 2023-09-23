LoP Demands Live Broadcast of MLA Disqualification Hearing in Maharashtra Assembly | ANI

Mumbai: Vijay Wadettiwar, the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, has demanded that the proceedings of the hearing on MLA disqualification petitions by Speaker Adv Rahul Narvekar be broadcasted live.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut supported the demand, while City BJP President Adv Ashish Shelar dismissed it.

"I have written to Speaker Adv Rahul Narvekar, making the demand for the live broadcast of the proceedings of the hearing on petitions for the disqualification of MLAs," Wadettiwar said.

Raut supports demand raised by Wadettiwar

Speaking to X, Wadettiwar emphasised that the disqualification petitions arising from the rebellion in Shiv Sena are pending before the Speaker. He added, "The petitions should be broadcasted live to ensure that people's trust in constitutional institutions, posts, and democracy remains intact."

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut supported the demand raised by Wadettiwar. "He has said that as the Leader of the Opposition, he feels that the hearing should be transparent and hence demanded that the hearing be broadcasted live. I don't see anything wrong with the demand," he said.

City BJP President MLA Adv Ashish Shelar, however, rejected the demand, stating that such suggestions without a thorough understanding of the law may disrupt the proceedings in the Supreme Court. "Who is Wadettiwar? Is he a lawyer? Is he a constitutional expert? He is the Leader of the Opposition, and hence his statements carry weight. But, if he starts making such statements and raising such demands, it may disrupt the hearing of cases in the Supreme Court. It is inappropriate. He should have studied the law before making such a demand," Shelar said in response to Wadettiwar's demand.

Narvekar's visit to Delhi

The demand from the Leader of the Opposition comes after Speaker Narvekar's visit to Delhi for legal advice and his subsequent announcement in Mumbai that the proceedings would resume next week.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court directed Narvekar to provide a timeline within a week for the adjudication of the disqualification petitions filed against Shiv Sena MLAs, noting that apparently nothing has been done so far, despite its direction to decide the pleas within a reasonable time.

Last week, Narvekar began hearing the disqualification petitions filed against each other by rival Sena factions led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. A total of 34 petitions are being heard, with both factions being represented by their respective lawyers.

In July, Narvekar had issued notices to 40 MLAs of the Shinde-led Sena and 14 of the Thackeray faction, seeking their responses to disqualification petitions against them.

MLA Sunil Prabhu, in his capacity as the Chief Whip of the undivided Shiv Sena, had filed the disqualification petitions against Shinde and 15 MLAs last year after they rebelled and joined hands with the BJP to form a new government in June 2022. On May 11 this year, the Supreme Court ruled that Shinde would continue to be the CM of Maharashtra. The apex court also stated that it could not reinstate the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government headed by Uddhav Thackeray, as the latter chose to resign without facing a floor test following Shinde's rebellion.