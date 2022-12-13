Lonavala bus accident: Vehicle had developed technical snag

Representative Image |

Mumbai: The ill-fated bus that fell to its side on Sunday night near Khopoli on the old Mumbai-Pune highway had developed technical snags during the journey, the police have said.

The students were first shifted to another bus but continued on the same bus after assurance from the driver. However, the police suspect that the accident occurred due to sharp turns on the road.

Two children died while many others were injured after the accident near Magic Point while returning from Lonavala to Chembur. The deceased were identified as Raj Mhatre, 15, and Hitika Khanna, 15, both were residents of Chembur.

A case of negligence causing death has been registered at Khopoli police station against the bus driver Chainu Kailash Thakur, 26, a native of Koderma in Jharkhand. He sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital in Lonavala.

Senior Police Inspector from Khopoli police station Shirish Pawar confirmed that the bus developed problems while going to Lonavala. “We are investigating the matter and will also check with the transporter,” said Mr Pawar. He added that at present all other students are out of danger.

A parent whose daughter was also aboard the bus said that she received injuries on her chin. “My daughter said that the driver rectified the problem and they were again shifted to the same bus,” the parent said.

“Nearly 450-500 students in 10 buses had visited the Wet N Joy amusement park along the old Mumbai-Pune highway,” said another police official from Khopoli police station.

According to the police, the accident site is a blind spot with sharp turns. “The stretch is therefore known as a Magic Point, and there is a possibility that the driver lost control while negotiating the turns,” said the police official.

