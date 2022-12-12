Guneet Monga, Sunny Kapoor tie the knot as per Sikh rituals in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 12, 2022
Filmmaker Guneet Monga and Delhi-based fashion entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor took their wedding vows on December 12
The fairytale love story took the next step to their happily ever after in front of the holy Guru Granth Sahib in Mumbai
The wedding rituals began with an Akhand Path Bhog and Satsang on Dec 10 and concluded with an Anand Karaj
The couple will soon jet off to Delhi to celebrate with their extended family and friends
Guneet looked stunning in designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula creations for her big day while Sunny charmed everyone in Sulakshana Jasra ensemble
Sharing their happiness in a joint statement, Guneet and Sunny said, “We are beyond grateful for all the love and blessings that have come our way"
"It’s cliche but true that when the time is right, even the wrong train takes you to the right station. We look forward to begin our forever together," the added
Guneet is the founder and CEO of a production house and Sunny is a businessman who leads a Delhi based apparel brand
Thanks For Reading!