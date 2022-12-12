Guneet Monga, Sunny Kapoor tie the knot as per Sikh rituals in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 12, 2022

Filmmaker Guneet Monga and Delhi-based fashion entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor took their wedding vows on December 12

The fairytale love story took the next step to their happily ever after in front of the holy Guru Granth Sahib in Mumbai

The wedding rituals began with an Akhand Path Bhog and Satsang on Dec 10 and concluded with an Anand Karaj

The couple will soon jet off to Delhi to celebrate with their extended family and friends

Guneet looked stunning in designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula creations for her big day while Sunny charmed everyone in Sulakshana Jasra ensemble

Sharing their happiness in a joint statement, Guneet and Sunny said, “We are beyond grateful for all the love and blessings that have come our way"

"It’s cliche but true that when the time is right, even the wrong train takes you to the right station. We look forward to begin our forever together," the added

Guneet is the founder and CEO of a production house and Sunny is a businessman who leads a Delhi based apparel brand

Thanks For Reading!

Pics: Malaika Arora, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari at Post Malone's Mumbai Concert
Find out More