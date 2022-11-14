Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to get two more platforms to boost operational capacity

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) | India Rail Info

Mumbai: Central Railway (CR) authorities have decided to build two additional platforms at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) railway station to increase its operational capacity. LTT currently has five platforms. The construction work of the two additional ones has already begun and they are likely to be completed by December 2023.

Confirming the development, a CR official said, “More platforms means more services can be operated from this station. At least 6-7 additional services can be run from LTT once both platforms are ready.”

Currently, 26 pairs (daily average) of long-distance trains are being operated (end / start) from LTT, with a daily average of around 25,000 passengers. The platforms are coming up adjacent to platform number five (West side of the station) where ample land is available.

The CR will enforce special traffic block from Nov 8 to Dec 12

Meanwhile, the CR will enforce a special traffic block from November 8 to December 12, 2022, to carry out the work. As a result, the Thiruvananthapuram-Netravati Express will be short-terminated / originate from Panvel instead.

Similarly Mangaluru Central-LTT Matsyagandha Express will short-terminated / originate from Panvel. Additionally, the Bareilly-LTT and Kamakhya-LTT Express are being short-terminated at Thane.

CR had first expanded LTT in 2003 to take on more rail traffic, as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) had reached its saturation point and was unable to handle any more express trains.

It was decided to upgrade the station in 2006

In 2006, it was decided to upgrade the station. The Mumbai division of CR cleared the designs for the construction of a swanky station complex to replace the dilapidated terminus complex.

The CSMT station – the city's largest rail terminus – is also being given platform extensions without hampering existing traffic movement. This will mean the station will be able to accommodate longer outstation trains with an increased carrying capacity.

Existing platforms

5

Length of platforms

630m

Toilets / urinals blocks

4

Waiting rooms

2

Entry / exit gates

8

Trains (daily average)

26 pairs

Passengers (daily average)

25,000

