Lok Sabha Elections: Dhairyashil Mohite-Patil Resigns From The BJP

Dhairyashil Mohite-Patil resigned from the primary membership of BJP on Friday. He will join NCP SP party on Sunday and will file nomination for Madha lok sabha constituency on Monday. Now there will be a straight fight between Ranjitsinh Naik-Nimbalkar and Dhiaryashil Mohite-Patil of NCP SP. Chandrashekhar Bawankule, BJP state president said that Dhairyashil's resignation has been accepted and the party never felt short to keep their respect. It is not good to resign when the elections are on the corner. People are behind Modiji

Inducting Dhairyashil in the party is considered a political trick of Sharad Pawar. because the Mohite Patil family has a stronghold in Madha constituency. Senior leader of BJP Vijaysinh Modhite-Patil is also disappointed after the announcement of Ranjitsinh Nimbalkar from Madha on BJP ticket.

Moreover, NCP Ajit Pawar party workers from Phaltan, Solapur conducted a meeting with Ajit Pawar at Devgiri, official bungalow of pawear in Mumbai and expressed their unwillingness to be a part of the election campaign of Nimbalkar. Party workers informed Pawar that Nimbalkar and BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore created trouble for the NCP party workers. He doesn't behave properly with NCP workers and it is difficult for NPC AP workers to campaign for Nimbalkar.

After hearing workers' complaints, Ajit Pawar directed partry workers to stay intact with the alliance and directed them to take part in the campaigning for Nimbalkar.

During the meeting MLA of Phaltan Deepak Chavan, Ramraje Nimbalkar, former MLA Prabhakar Gharge were present for the meeting. It has been said that Ajit Pawar will soon meet Devendra Fadnavis regarding this issue.

BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore warned NCP workers he said " We have to contest this election along with the alliance. If some people have problems then we are ready to contest elections without them. Some people don't want to find ways they only discussed the issue. We have a candidate in Madha and we want NCP support."



BJP candidate and current MP Ranjitsinh Nimbalkar said to the media " Problems of politics do not resolve immediately. Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis are experienced leaders and they have good knowledge of ground level politics. Both the leaders will discuss and resolve the conflict soon."