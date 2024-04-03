Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Thane Excise Wing Cracks The Whip On Liquor Flow |

Ever since the model code of conduct came into force from 16, March for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the excise department has cracked the whip on the illegal flow of liquor in Thane district.

As many as 164 offences under the relevant sections of the Bombay Prohibition Act have been registered by the 11 divisions including- Mira Road, Bhayandar, Ambernath, Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Navi-Mumbai and two flying squads attached to the excise department within a fortnight between 16, March to 1, April. While 111 people were arrested, four vehicles and liquor worth more than Rs. 8.32 lakh was seized during the intensified operation at various places across the district.

“An eight-point standard operation procedure (SOP) has been chalked out to keep a tab on any kind of illegalities related to ferrying and distribution of liquor. The SOP’s include- setting up of check posts each manned by ten sub inspectors in shifts round the clock, deployment of quick response teams (QRT) and special vigilance squads, mass raids to counter illicit liquor brewing and sale outlets, intensified night patrolling and monitoring movements of habitual offenders,” said excise superintendent-Nilesh Sangade.

Having a staff strength of 104 personnel including officials, inspectors, sub inspectors, supported by 25 contractual workers, the Thane excise department sways control over various rural and urban areas of Thane including the twin-city which has been split into three divisions falling under the C-Zone.

Liquor Outlets on CCTV Radar

The excise department has also mandated all liquor vending establishments and manufacturing units to install closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras-mainly focusing on the delivery points/ sale counters. The establishments have also been asked to keep daily inventory of sales and closing stock.

The figures have to be uploaded on a specific website on a day-to-today basis. A sudden spike in sale or closing stock at the end of the day will be reported to the Election Commission (EC) for further investigations.

All these steps are in adherence with EC guidelines to ensure that movement is regulated and controlled to thwart any attempts of providing liquor to influence voters.