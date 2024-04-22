Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rebel Congress Leader Vishal Patil Firm On Independent Candidacy In Sangli |

Mumbai: Rebellion Congress leader, from Sangli, Vishal Patil is firm to contest election from Sangli as an independent candidate. The last date of withdrawing nomination form from the third phase of election is over on Monday. but Vishal did not withdraw his candidature.

Senior Congress leaders had also tried to convince him but all efforts were ruined. Moreover, Vishal Patil received 'Envelope' as a symbol to contest election from Sangli.

While speaking to the Media Patil Said " My fight is not for my selfishness but for the Congress. Candidates who have similar thoughts like congress will get elected from Sangli. There is a fight between Mahayuti candidate Sanjaykaka Patil and Me."

He said that Vishwajit Kadam had supported him till the end. Vishal had hoped that Chandrahar Patil would withdraw his nomination but that didn't happen. Vishal said, "Many offerse were given to him. Many people tried to convince me. My candidature is of common people. Many people have supported me and many more will support us in upcoming days". He also expressed disappointment about Congress party for not giving him AB form to contest the election.

Vishal Patil is a congress aspirant who did not get a chance to contest election because UBT Shivsena claimed the Sangli seat and declared its candidate Chandrahar Patil. State Congress leaders were also disappointed over the Sangli seat and did not participate in the Chandrahar Patils campaigning. Uddhav and Sanjay Raut never reacted harshly on this issue and are hopeful for congress support.