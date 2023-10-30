 Lodha-Chahal Duo To Discuss Malabar Hill Reservoir Project Among Other Issues
Some important issues are lined up for discussions in the meet

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 09:16 PM IST
Lodha-Chahal Duo To Discuss Malabar Hill Reservoir Project Among Other Issues

Mumbai: A meeting between Mumbai suburban guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and BMC administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal is scheduled for Tuesday. Some of the important issues lined up for discussions are the contentious Malabar Hill reservoir project, increasing numbers of 'Aapla Dawakhana', segregation of solid waste, problems related to public toilets, and increasing services at the newly-inaugurated P-East ward office.

